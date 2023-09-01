Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Middle-Order Conundrum Puzzles India Management in Asia Cup 2023

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 1, 2023 | 4:03 pm

Pakistan and India will face each other in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tomorrow at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Fans worldwide are buzzing with anticipation for this encounter, with the India team management puzzled over the playing XI against the world-class bowling of Pakistan.

Last week, it was reported that the Men in Blue had faced a major setback with KL Rahul ruled out of the Asia Cup group stages due to a groin niggle.

Meanwhile, this hiccup has prompted the management to consider Ishan Kishan for the middle-order batting position in the high-octane clash against Pakistan.

Kishan, who scored three consecutive half-centuries against the West Indies, now has the opportunity to cement his place in the team for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

The experimentation will commence in the ongoing Asia Cup, where India plans to test Kishan at No. 4 or No. 5 against Pakistan and Nepal.

A double century from the 25-year-old batter against Bangladesh last year in December had already secured his position as a third-choice opening batter.

The middle-order composition remains uncertain, despite the strong performances of top-order batters Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

The experimentation may cause confusion among players, leading the management to reconsider deploying reserve Sanju Samson in that position during the Asia Cup.

