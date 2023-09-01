Wasim Akram Picks Between Babar/Virat and Shaheen/Bumrah

Wasim Akram has weighed in on the much-debated topic of who is the better batter between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli ahead of the Pakistan-India clash in the Asia Cup.

Speaking in an interview, Wasim Akram stated that he would pick the former India captain as the better batter over Pakistan’s all-format captain at this stage of his career.

ALSO READ Real Reason Behind Missing Host Country Name on Asia Cup Shirts Unveiled

“It is a very difficult decision, that is why I do not become a selector. I will probably get a lot of flak back home, but I will definitely pick Kohli over Babar,” Wasim said.

The former left-arm pacer added that there is no doubt that the Lahore-born cricketer is on the way to greatness, but it will take time to reach the level of Virat Kohli.

Responding to a question about the comparison between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah, Wasim Akram said that he sees more talent and skill in the left-arm pacer.

ALSO READ Asia Cup 2023: Nepali Cricketer Falls in Love With Multani Sohan Halwa

He went on to say that Shaheen Afridi has the ability to take wickets, particularly with the new ball, like Mitchell Starc, which has made him an integral part of the national side.

“Shaheen Afridi has improved his batting skills as well at No.9 and No.10, he can come in and whack a couple of sixes at the crucial time of the match,” Wasim Akram said.

It is worth noting that the arch-rivals will come face to face in the fourth encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup on September 2 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.