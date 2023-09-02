Goods Transporters Announce Strike Protesting Rising Costs

Pakistan Goods Transporters Association has declared a nationwide strike on Saturday, 02 September, as a protest against mounting challenges in the industry.

General Secretary Nabil Tariq, while talking to a TV channel, unveiled the reasons behind this decision. The strike, he explained, was provoked by the recent surge in electricity bills and skyrocketing petroleum prices, which have significantly burdened transporters.

He highlighted another pressing issue—the alleged mistreatment of goods transporters by customs officials and the imposition of unjust fines by the National Highway Authority (NHA). He demanded that these abuses be brought to an end.

In a stern warning, Tariq hinted at the strike extending indefinitely if their grievances remain unaddressed by the authorities.

Potential disruptions in goods transportation could impact various sectors of the economy. The government faces mounting pressure to resolve the transporters’ concerns and avert the looming crisis.