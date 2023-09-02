Google Pixel 8 Series Could Get a Massive Price Hike

A fresh report detailing the Pixel 8 lineup has just been released, unveiling the storage choices and corresponding prices for the European market. Additionally, the color options have been disclosed.

However, there’s unfortunate news: It seems that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are likely to come with much higher price tags compared to their predecessors.

New Prices (Rumor)

For the Pixel 8 featuring 128GB of storage, the cost will be €874 inclusive of 23% VAT, while the 256GB variant will be priced at €949. In contrast, the Pixel 7 began at €650 during its launch. As for the Pixel 8 Pro, speculations indicate a starting price of €1,235 for the base 128GB model, and it will escalate to €1,309 for the 256GB version. Opting for the 512GB variant will result in an even more substantial cost of €1,461. Going back, the Pixel 7 Pro was introduced with a price tag of €900.

It is worth noting that these price increases appear unreasonably high, meaning this report should be taken with a grain of salt.

New Colors (Rumor)

On the contrary, the information concerning the color choices seems reliable. The smaller Pixel variant is set to be available in Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint color options, while the Pro model will showcase Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint hues.

Recent rumors concerning this pair imply that Google is in the process of developing a Night Sight video feature to complement the existing Night Sight for photos. Additionally, the earlier speculation about the phones exclusively supporting eSIM technology has proven to be false, meaning that the physical SIM card tray will remain in use for the time being.