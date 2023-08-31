Google Announces Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Launch Date

Apple announced its iPhone launch event two days ago, and just a day afterward, Google announced its own Pixel event for its upcoming Pixel phones. However, it’s about a month after the iPhone launch.

Interestingly, Google’s announcement predates Apple’s timeline, leading to speculation that this might be a deliberate move to counter Apple’s revelation. In any case, the official debut of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is set for October 4.

Pixel event invites also just went out. We are descending into the most fun time of the year pic.twitter.com/RZfpm4u6OZ — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 30, 2023

In contrast to Apple’s customary campus-based event in Cupertino, California, Google has opted for New York City as the location for its event. Both gatherings are scheduled to commence at 10 AM in the USA.

Google has announced its intention to “unveil the most recent additions” to its range of Pixel devices on October 4. This suggests the possibility of a simultaneous launch of the Pixel Watch 2.

Interestingly, and possibly deliberately to generate anticipation, Google ‘accidentally’ revealed its upcoming Pixel 8 Pro smartphone yesterday on its online store. Take a look at the official image below.

Pixel 8 Pro Leaks

The Pixel 8 Pro’s recent surge in leaks has sparked widespread speculation. It’s rumored to feature a rear temperature sensor, along with a sizable 6.7-inch 2K LTPO OLED screen boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering this device is the anticipated Tensor G3 chipset, coupled with 12 GB of RAM and storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB.

ALSO READ Android 14 Will Bring Satellite SMS to All Phones

The in-display fingerprint sensor, utilizing ultrasonic technology, adds a layer of security. On the photographic front, a triple rear camera system is highlighted, comprising a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 64MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens. The selfie capabilities are represented by an 11MP front-facing camera.

A 4,950 mAh battery, supporting 27W wired charging is anticipated. The Pixel 8 Pro will launch with Android 14 right from the start.

Pixel 8 Leaks

As for the Pixel 8, it shares the same chipset and Android version and the familiar 11 MP selfie camera, storage alternatives, and fingerprint sensor. The device features a slightly smaller 6.17-inch display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the rear, a dual camera configuration is showcased, incorporating a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The device is supported by a 4,485 mAh battery, compatible with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging.