Google is Ditching Samsung for Its Next Generation Tensor Chips

Taking a cue from Apple, Google embarked on a mission to integrate its own custom chip into Pixel smartphones.

The Pixel 6 series marked the introduction of Google’s first custom processor named Tensor, although it was based on Samsung’s Exynos chips manufactured using the 5nm node process. The Pixel 7 continued to utilize a semi-custom processor from Samsung, and the upcoming Pixel 8 will follow suit.

However, it appears that Google is planning to part ways with the Korean company and opt for TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) to launch its fully customized Tensor G5 chip in 2025.

ALSO READ Google’s Medical AI is Already Being Tested at Hospitals

According to a former Google executive cited by The Information, the initial plan was to release a completely custom Tensor chip as early as the following year. However, the production of the chip, codenamed Redondo, experienced delays due to challenges in retaining employees and coordinating development across multiple teams.

As reported, the chip’s launch has now been pushed to 2025.

Another source confirms earlier reports, stating that Google has indeed made the decision to transition from Samsung to TSMC for the production of its Tensor G5 chip.

According to the information provided, the chip will be based on TSMC’s advanced 3-nanometer manufacturing process and will incorporate Integrated Fan-Out technology, resulting in a thinner design and improved power efficiency.

ALSO READ Google’s New Tool Will Let You Verify Fake Images Online

The forthcoming Pixel 8 lineup, scheduled for release this year, will continue to feature a processor developed and manufactured by Samsung. Similarly, the Pixel smartphones planned for launch in 2024 will also include a Samsung processor, albeit with a reduced number of Samsung components compared to previous iterations.

By adopting a fully custom chip, Google aims to achieve a heightened level of integration between hardware and software, resulting in significantly enhanced performance for their smartphones.

This closer integration will allow for optimized synergy between the hardware components and the software, ultimately providing a superior user experience compared to the current performance levels.