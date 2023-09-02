If you’re getting ready for an international adventure, make sure your UAE passport is up to date.

Your UAE passport is your golden ticket to exploring the world, so it’s super important that it’s valid for at least six months from the time you plan to travel.

Renew Your UAE Passport Holders

The UAE passport is one of the most powerful passports in the world, allowing visa-free travel to 133 countries and visa-on-arrival facilities in 35 countries.

Therefore, if you are from the UAE and planning a trip in 2023, double-check your passport’s expiry date to ensure that it is still valid.

How to Renew Your UAE Passport Online

The UAE government provides an easy online method for passport renewal through the ICP Smart Services portal. Follow the steps outlined below:

Open the ICP passport renewal portal and log in. If you have not yet created a UAE Pass account, registration is required.

Select the “Issuing a passport” service.

Complete the necessary fields as instructed.

Pay any applicable service fees.

Upon completion, a confirmation email will be sent regarding your passport renewal request. Once your application is processed, the renewed passport will be dispatched via an approved delivery service.

Renew Your UAE Passport In-Person

In some cases, you may need to renew your passport in person due to special circumstances. In these cases, the ICP’s Customer Happiness Centres are available to assist you.

However, keep in mind that in-person renewal of UAE passport is only available during the center’s business hours, and not all centers offer this service. Fortunately, the wait time is short, just 5 minutes, and the appointment itself takes about 7 minutes.

To find the nearest center and check its working hours and services, visit this link, which will show you locations of customer happiness centers across the UAE. Make sure to confirm that passport renewal is on the list of services offered at your chosen center.

Documents Needed for UAE Passport Renewal

To renew your UAE passport, you will need:

Your old passport

Original and a copy of your Emirates ID card

Original and a copy of your family book

A photo that meets the latest requirements

A letter from your sponsor (optional)

UAE Passport Photo Criteria

Your passport photo needs to meet specific criteria to be accepted by smart readers and align with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards:

Quality : The photo should be high-quality, colored, and no more than six months old. The dimensions should be 35mm X 40mm.

: The photo should be high-quality, colored, and no more than six months old. The dimensions should be 35mm X 40mm. Background : The background should be white.

: The background should be white. Expression : Maintain a neutral, natural expression without exaggeration.

: Maintain a neutral, natural expression without exaggeration. Head Position : Your head should be straight and parallel to the camera lens.

: Your head should be straight and parallel to the camera lens. Eyes : Keep your eyes open and towards the camera, without colored lenses.

: Keep your eyes open and towards the camera, without colored lenses. Glasses : Glasses are allowed as long as they do not obscure the eyes or reflect light.

: Glasses are allowed as long as they do not obscure the eyes or reflect light. Dress Code : UAE citizens should wear the official UAE dress.

: UAE citizens should wear the official UAE dress. Head Covering : Head coverings are allowed for religious or national dress reasons.

: Head coverings are allowed for religious or national dress reasons. Resolution: The photo should have a resolution of at least 600 dpi without ink traces or shrinkage.

UAE Passport Renewal Fees

Renewing your passport in the UAE involves certain fees. Below is a breakdown of the costs:

Fee Type Amount (AED) Request Fee 10 AED Issue Fee 40 AED Delivery Fee 15 AED

Please note that payments must be made by credit card. It is also worth mentioning here that the prices may vary depending on the time and circumstances.

Processing Time for UAE Passport Renewal

Once your renewal request is received and accepted, your renewed passport will be issued electronically within 48 hours.

However, if you apply through the Customer Happiness Centres, it will only take 24 hours to process.

Renewing Your UAE Passport While Abroad

If you’re a UAE national living abroad for education, medical treatment, or work, you can renew your Emirati passport through the UAE embassy in your host country, in coordination with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICP).

Documents Required

A copy of your old passport

Detailed information proving you are abroad

A personal photograph

How to Renew UAE Passport From Abroad

Open the UAE Pass app (available on Google Play and App Store) and log in with your existing UAE Pass username and password. If you haven’t used UAE Pass before, you’ll need to create a new account.

Go to the “Individual Services” tab, select “Issue Passports and Return Documents”, then choose the “Passport Renewal for UAE Nationals Abroad” service. Click “Start Service” to fill out the application form.

You will receive an SMS notification to visit the embassy/mission to collect your renewed passport and surrender your old one.

Fee and Processing Time

The service fee is AED 60 and the process usually takes about 20 working days. Note that this service is not available on an emergency basis, but you can be granted an emergency passport instead if necessary.