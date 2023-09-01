RAAST Online Funds Transfer Service Will be Unavailable on Sunday For Some Banks

Pakistan’s instant payment system RAAST will be temporarily suspended for at most 15 hours on Sunday.

According to the details, the RAAST service will be unavailable from 9 AM (September 3) to 12 AM (September 4).

According to our channel checks, United Bank Limited, Bank Alfalah Limited, Bank Al Habib and MCB Islamic Bank have notified their account holders that banking services through the instant payment system will be unavailable for the time period mentioned above due to maintenance.

“RAAST services on Mobile App & Internet Banking will be unavailable from 9:00 AM 3rd September till 12:00 AM 4th September due to scheduled maintenance,” the banks said in a text.

Neither bank explained the reasons behind the exercise, but services are expected to resume as per normal protocols on 4 September, Monday.

Raast is Pakistan’s first instant payment system that enables end-to-end digital payments among individuals, businesses, and government entities instantaneously.