Apple Vision Pro Forced Meta to Work on Better AR Headset

Meta released its latest Quest 3 AR headset in June this year, just a few days ahead of Apple Vision Pro, which was leagues ahead. The Facebook parent company is now switching gears to prepare a premium mixed-reality headset alongside LG.

The company’s partnership with LG likely commenced after Apple unveiled the Vision Pro. Even Samsung has reportedly discarded its current prototype headset to work on something better.

Industry rumors soured from Korean media claim that Meta plans to launch this new high-end headset by 2025 and is aiming to undercut Apple’s $3499 price tag for the Vision Pro. NH Investment & Securities has contributed to the discussion of rivals to the Apple Vision Pro. They’ve delved into Samsung’s position and contemplated the potential for Meta and LG to introduce a high-end AR headset priced at approximately $2,000.

Samsung Electronics is likely to position its product between Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta Quest. The hardware is expected to be premium like Apple’s, but the price will be lower than Apple’s to make it more accessible to the general public. There is a possibility that it will be lowered.

This new Meta headset will reportedly have Pro in its name and the full official name may be the Quest 4 Pro. But before the Meta Quest 4 Pro comes out in a few years, the social media giant is apparently planning to target the price-sensitive market with more affordable models that will go for as low as $200 sometime in 2024.

LG plays a role in this project due to a patent it filed back in 2019 for a mixed-reality headset and has been working on research and development since then. However, it remains uncertain whether the patent has any connection to the forthcoming premium AR headset by Meta.