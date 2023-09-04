Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport to Get New Quarantine Hospital Soon

The foundation stone of a new Quarantine Hospital at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, was laid today, which is a major step forward in improving the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Dr. Nadeem Jan, the Caretaker Minister for National Health Services, was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Dr. Jan addressed the attendees and discussed the government’s ongoing efforts to improve the healthcare system.

He stated, “We are actively working to refine and improve our healthcare approaches. Our teams across the nation are prepared and ready to respond to health emergencies within a mere twelve-hour window.”

Among the dignitaries present were Dr. Syed Ghulam Murtaza Shah, Director of Border Health Services, and Nazir Ahmed Khan, the Airport Manager. Both expressed optimism about the positive impact this establishment will bring to the region’s health dynamics.

As global travel increases, such facilities become critical in ensuring a country’s health security, which will help Pakistan position itself as a leader in this effort.