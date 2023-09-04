UAE Introduces New Gaming Authority with Renowned Experts

The UAE has launched a new authority to oversee commercial gaming and a national lottery. Named the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), it’s tasked with developing rules and standards for the country’s lottery and gaming scenes.

Kevin Mullally, a big name with over three decades in global gaming regulations, is taking the reins as CEO.

ALSO READ Windows is Getting Rid of WordPad for Good

On getting this role, Mullally expressed his excitement to shaping a solid regulatory foundation for the UAE’s gaming world, alongside his expert team.

The team is made up of world-class international experts who are well-versed in gaming regulations. Jim Murren, a stalwart in the industry, is the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

He is particularly excited to have Mullally on board, believing that his extensive experience will be a game-changer in establishing the appropriate rules in the UAE.

ALSO READ Dengue Outbreak Hits Rawalpindi

GCGRA’s goal is to create a gaming environment that’s safe and responsible. It means ensuring everyone plays by strict rules and upholds the highest standards.

Plus, the authority will handle licensing across the nation and look into the smart ways commercial gaming can benefit the economy.