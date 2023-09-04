Pakistan Drawn in Tough Group in Hockey 5s 2024 World Cup

In a groundbreaking moment for Pakistan hockey, the nation has qualified to participate in the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s World Cup, set to be held in Oman in 2024.

The path of the Men in Green to this prestigious event was marked by an outstanding performance at the 5s Asia Cup 2023, where they secured the runner-up position.

Today, in a grand ceremony hosted in Salalah, Oman, the official launch of the FIH Hockey 5s World Cup Oman 2024 took place, unveiling the pools for the event.

The Men in Green have found themselves facing formidable teams, having been grouped in Pool A alongside powerhouses like the Netherlands, Poland, and Nigeria.

With the tournament slated to run from January 24-31, a total of 16 teams, divided into four groups, will clash sticks in pursuit of the world title during the seven-day event.

Here are the groups:

Pool A Pool B Pool C Pool D Pakistan India Australia Oman Netherlands Egypt New Zealand Malaysia Poland Switzerland Trinidad & Tobago United States Nigeria Jamaica Kenya Fiji

The qualification marks a significant milestone for Pakistan hockey, a sport with a rich history and legacy in the country, boasting four World Cup trophies.

It is worth noting that the Green Shirts ended the group stage matches on the top of the points table, winning five matches and drawing one game.