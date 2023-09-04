India Creates Yet Another Drama in Asia Cup 2023

The Indian cricket team has raised concerns about their hotel accommodations in the city of Dambulla in Sri Lanka during the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

The matter surfaced amidst the already challenging situation presented by heavy rains, which have necessitated the shift of the second leg from its original schedule.

The root of the issue stems from the Indian team and management said that the hotels available in Dambulla do not meet the standards they are accustomed to.

Their objections come in the wake of broadcasters Star Sports voicing similar concerns about their hotel arrangements in the city of Hambantota for the upcoming games.

It is reported that such concerns not only place the Pakistani Cricket Board (PCB) in a tight spot but also intensify the challenges faced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The renowned venue, Premadasa International Cricket Stadium initially chosen to host the second leg of the ongoing tournament, now lies submerged in rainwater.

As a result, discussions surrounding alternate venues within Colombo are gaining traction, as the city houses two other potential stadiums to host the matches.

As per media reports, an emergency meeting has been called by the ACC to address the matter, and all possible solutions will be weighed in the meeting.

ACC said, “Our priority is to ensure a smooth and successful continuation of the Asia Cup. We are considering all possible options to address the concerns,” it stated.