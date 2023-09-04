Dengue Outbreak Hits Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi district is in the grip of a severe dengue fever outbreak, with 74 newly confirmed cases emerging in just the past four days, bringing the total number of cases to a concerning 270 as of Sunday. Hospitals in Rawalpindi are grappling with a surge in patients, with 80 individuals currently undergoing treatment as of Saturday night.

Reports revealed that 195 dengue fever patients have been discharged from public sector hospitals in Rawalpindi, while 80 patients, including 50 confirmed cases, remain hospitalized. Alarmingly, one of these patients is in critical condition. Fortunately, there have been no reported fatalities from dengue fever thus far.

What’s particularly troubling is that out of the 270 confirmed cases, approximately 240 have been concentrated in areas such as Potohar Town (peri-urban areas), Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi. Only 20 patients have been reported from other regions like Murree, Taxila, Kallar Syedan, Gujar Khan, Kahuta, and Kotli Sattian.

The highest number of confirmed cases, 86, hails from Potohar Town, followed by 75 cases from the areas under the jurisdiction of CCB, and 55 from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi. In addition, 17 cases have been reported from RCB. Notable localities significantly affected by the outbreak include Dhoke Munshee with 44 cases, Gukistan Colony with 37 cases, areas along Adyala Road with around 40 cases, and Chamanzar Colony with nearly 20 cases.

Health experts are urging the district’s residents to take preventive measures to curb the infection’s spread. Those living in the worst-hit areas must be particularly vigilant, as a higher concentration of cases increases the risk of dengue fever spreading further within the region. Vigilance and swift action are paramount in tackling this growing health crisis.