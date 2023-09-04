Universities Now Must Get Foreign Office Clearance Before Working on International Projects

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 4, 2023 | 11:16 am

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has instructed universities to get permission from the Foreign Office (FO) before forming partnerships with international organizations, such as the United Nations (UN) and its subsidiaries.

Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, revealed this decision via an official letter, stating that any collaboration with organizations like the UN should first be sanctioned by the FO.

He added that this happened after the FO expressed concerns to the Higher Education Commission about universities forming potentially sensitive international partnerships without prior consultation.

Recent observations revealed that some educational institutions might unintentionally misrepresent Pakistan’s stance on certain issues when partnering with international bodies without the FO’s guidance.

To prevent this, the HEC’s letter stated that universities should route any international collaborations, especially those of political significance, through the relevant governmental departments, with the FO at the forefront.

Dawn reported that an institute affiliated with Quaid-i-Azam University had communicated with an international organization without first consulting the FO.

Following the event, the FO intervened and discussed the issue further with the HEC. As a result, universities are now advised to ensure they have the approval of both the Foreign Office and the HEC before venturing into any global alliances.

>