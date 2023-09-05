French Schools Force Hundreds of Muslim Girls to Remove Their Abayas

On the first day of the school year, French public schools sent a large number of Muslim girls home because they wore abayas, a long robe traditionally worn by Muslim women. This was revealed by the French Education Minister, Gabriel Attal.

The French government’s decision to ban abayas in schools last month was a continuation of its long-standing discriminatory policy of keeping religious symbols out of public institutions.

ALSO READ How to Rent a Car in Dubai

The government argued that the abaya is a religious symbol that “disrupts” the country’s commitment to secular education. This ban comes after the government previously banned headscarves in schools for similar reasons.

Although nearly 300 girls arrived at schools wearing the abaya, most chose to remove it when forced by the school authorities. However, 67 of them stood firm in their decision to wear it and were consequently sent home.

Minister Attal contended that students should not display their religious affiliations through their clothing.

Those who were sent home received a letter addressed to their families, which stated that secularism should be viewed as a form of liberty, not a constraint. If these girls come to school in the banned attire again, further discussions will be held, Attal added.

ALSO READ Land Scandal Worth Billions Exposed in Islamabad’s Posh Sector

French President, Emmanuel Macron, defended the controversial and discriminatory decision of banning Islamic attire in France. He noted that a minority in the country is misrepresenting religion and challenging France’s secular values.

Meanwhile, the Action for the Rights of Muslims, a group representing Muslim rights, has decided to challenge this ban.

It has filed a complaint with the State Council, the highest court in France for disputes against the government. The motion, which also includes a plea against banning the qamis (a dress similar to an abaya worn by men), is awaiting review.