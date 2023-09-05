How to Rent a Car in Dubai

Dubai offers many conveniences for both travelers and residents, including the option to rent a car. This provides an alternative to public transportation, giving you more control over your journey, especially on long trips.

However, before making this decision, it is important to be informed in order to maximize the benefits and reduce potential challenges.

Making the right rental decision can save you from potential difficulties and might even be light on your pocket. Here are some insights to help you in your decision-making process.

Eligibility Criteria for Renting a Car in Dubai

Locals aged 21 and above with a valid Dubai driving license are permitted to drive. However, the age requirement may be raised to 25 for those looking to rent high-end vehicles.

Expats from the UK, Germany, France, and other countries in the GCC region can rent cars using their home licenses. More information can be found here.

Visitors and tourists generally need an international driving permit.

Why Renting Might Work for You

Ready insurance coverage by the provider.

Added benefits such as on-the-road assistance without additional costs.

You can choose a vehicle that fits your current budget.

Freedom to travel long distances.

For those who drive occasionally, renting can be cost-effective compared to ownership.

Potential Hiccups with Car Rentals

Basic coverage might not cover all damages, leading to out-of-pocket expenses.

Distance limitations might be imposed on certain vehicles.

Over extended periods, rentals could cost more than both public transport and purchasing a vehicle.

Rental terms can sometimes be restrictive and demanding.

Guidelines for Car Rental in Dubai

When thinking about renting a car in Dubai, several aspects need careful consideration. Here’s a simplified guide to ensure you make an informed decision:

Picking the Right Rental Company

Selecting the right platform or firm is essential. Your choice should be influenced by the length of your rental, your budget, and the company’s credibility.

Tip: Research online reviews, read the company’s website, or ask for recommendations from friends.

Rental Car Insurance in Dubai

Insurance details are critical. Before signing, ensure you:

Grasp what the policy covers.

Recognize the coverage depth and potential out-of-pocket expenses.

Especially for long rentals, take a moment to study the rental contract. For shorter periods, thoroughly examine insurance specifics.

Budgeting Wisely

Rental fees go beyond just the base rate. Expect potential charges like:

Salik (toll fees).

Traffic infractions.

Unforeseen accident or damage expenses.

Administrative overheads.

Fuel charges.

VAT.

Penalties for early or delayed returns.

Extra distance fees.

Always comb through the rental contract for these specifics.

Documents for Renting a Car in Dubai

The documentation process can vary for residents and tourists. Usually, residents should have:

Passport.

Resident permit.

Valid UAE or international driving license.

Emirates ID.

Proof of income.

Tourists typically need:

International driving permit.

Original visit visa.

Original passport.

A valid driving license from their homeland.

Inspect the Car You’re Renting in Dubai

Post-documentation, your next step is selecting the ideal vehicle. While doing so, remember to:

Test Drive: Get a feel of the car’s comfort and operability.

Get a feel of the car’s comfort and operability. Inspect Thoroughly: Both the exterior and interior of the car should be scrutinized for defects or damages.

Both the exterior and interior of the car should be scrutinized for defects or damages. Fuel Costs: Understand the type of fuel required and its average monthly expenses to ensure it doesn’t strain your finances.

Other Things You Need to Know Before Renting a Car in Dubai

Driving a rented car beyond UAE boundaries is typically not permissible. If exceptions apply, one might need approval from the RTA.

It is essential to inform the rental agency if another person will be driving the vehicle. Make sure to provide the other driver’s license and any other relevant documents.

If the provided insurance is not enough, you can request an increase, but it will cost extra. If any damage or loss occurs, expect your deposit to be reduced.

It is important to stay within budget, but the lowest price does not always guarantee the best value. It is important to thoroughly vet rental agencies, especially when a deal seems too good to be true.