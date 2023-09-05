Over 100,000 Liters of Diesel Smuggling Thwarted by Karachi Customs

Karachi Customs has successfully stopped a massive Rs. 3.45 crore diesel smuggling effort.

As per a media report, the patrolling crew of the anti-smuggling mobile squad detained five oil tankers from Balochistan near Band Murad on Monday.

Customs spokesman Irfan Ali stated that the officials confiscated 111,286 liters of illicit Iranian diesel worth Rs. 34.55 million. Ali stated Rs. 28 million worth of oil tankers were impounded, and the operation is still ongoing to apprehend the smuggling ring.

Last month, it was reported that Karachi was struggling with the illegal sale of Iranian gasoline throughout the city. Some individuals have established illicit fuel distribution networks and frequently sell Iranian petrol in plastic containers.

In addition to posing grave risks to public safety, this illegal trade undermines legitimate businesses and government efforts to regulate the petroleum industry.

Instead of taking action against them, police officers began purchasing smuggled fuel from those involved, according to the report. The government has told the law enforcers to initiate a crackdown against illegal petrol distributors.