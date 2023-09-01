News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Pakistan Railways Increases Freight Rates by 5%

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 1, 2023 | 5:21 pm

Pakistan Railways has announced that all freight rates will be increased by 5 percent across the board, effective from 12 AM on 2 September 2023. 

According to a letter issued by Pakistan Railways, all goods traffic will be subject to this increase, with the total freight rounded off as usual. However, this increase will not apply to Cargo Express 501Up / 502 Dn and 503-Up/504-Dn.

Traffic inspectors and other relevant officials have been directed to ensure that the staff at all railway stations strictly follow the above instructions. 

Moreover, a revised goods rates table, which shows the calculated rate per ton for up to 5,000 kilometers, is currently being prepared. 

Copies of this table will be sent to all stations open for goods traffic booking, through the Divisional Superintendents.


>