BCCI President Roger Binny was amazed by Pakistan’s hospitality at the Asia Cup ceremony as he claimed that the Indian guests were treated like ‘Kings’ by the PCB.

Upon his departure from Lahore, BCCI President Roger Binny expressed his deep appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to the Indian cricket delegation during their recent visit to Pakistan for the Asia Cup ceremony. Harkening back to the glorious days of cricketing history, Binny reminisced, “It was a fantastic experience. Like when we played the Test match in 1984, the same hospitality was given to us. We were treated like kings over there, so it was an excellent time for us.”

During their visit, the Indian cricket officials were given the red-carpet treatment, which left an indelible impression on Binny. He further added, “We were able to meet all the Pakistan officials and the Pakistan Cricket Board. They’re very happy with the outcome of us coming there, as we were so happy to be there also at the same time.”

Binny’s words of praise for Pakistan’s warm welcome and hospitality underscore the spirit of sportsmanship that transcends boundaries, fostering strong bonds between cricketing nations. The recent display of camaraderie at the Asia Cup ceremony illustrates how cricket has the potential to bridge the gaps between the two rivals. However, it is tragic to witness that these political rifts continue to hinder the growth and full potential of cricket in the region.