Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Japan AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Live Stream

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 6, 2023 | 5:10 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan is all set to kick off its 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification campaign against Japan today at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Bahrain.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced a 23-member squad to participate in the tournament in Bahrain, which starts today.

ALSO READ

The Men in Green arrived in Bahrain on Monday after participating in a two-week training camp in Abbottabad and Lahore to prepare for the tournament.

The national squad underwent training sessions under floodlights and acclimated to the hybrid pitch, an experience they hope will give them an edge on the field.

The Green Shirts also welcomed Denmark-based defender, Abdullah Iqbal, and former Queens Park Rangers (QPR) midfielder, Harun Hamid, to the national team.

ALSO READ

Match Timings

Pakistan will lock horns against Japan at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. The match will kick start at 11:30 pm PST.

Fixture Date Time Venue
Pakistan Vs. Japan 6 September 2023 11:30 pm Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium

Live Stream

The Pakistan vs. Japan live stream will be available for football fans in Pakistan on the YouTube channel, Bahrain Sports Channel. 

Bahrain Sports Channel Watch Live

Imad Ali Jan

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>