How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Japan AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Live Stream

Pakistan is all set to kick off its 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification campaign against Japan today at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Bahrain.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced a 23-member squad to participate in the tournament in Bahrain, which starts today.

The Men in Green arrived in Bahrain on Monday after participating in a two-week training camp in Abbottabad and Lahore to prepare for the tournament.

The national squad underwent training sessions under floodlights and acclimated to the hybrid pitch, an experience they hope will give them an edge on the field.

The Green Shirts also welcomed Denmark-based defender, Abdullah Iqbal, and former Queens Park Rangers (QPR) midfielder, Harun Hamid, to the national team.

Match Timings

Pakistan will lock horns against Japan at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. The match will kick start at 11:30 pm PST.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Japan 6 September 2023 11:30 pm Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium

Live Stream

The Pakistan vs. Japan live stream will be available for football fans in Pakistan on the YouTube channel, Bahrain Sports Channel.