LDA Demolishes Several Illegal Buildings in Lahore

In a decisive move to combat rampant land grabbing, encroachments, and unauthorized constructions, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) carried out a relentless operation on Tuesday across various parts of Lahore. LDA teams left no stone unturned as they demolished five structures in both LDA Avenue-1 and Jubilee Town, citing violations of building bylaws and unauthorized commercial use.

The operation’s focus was on upholding city planning regulations and restoring the rule of law. In Jubilee Town and LDA Avenue-1, teams razed an illegal public health site, a building material store, a marble workshop, and an under-construction service station/workshop.

Additionally, a significant milestone was achieved when LDA reclaimed 20 kanals of government land by demolishing a boundary wall that had encroached upon it. The operation was executed under the supervision of Chief Town Planner-I Azhar Ali and Director Housing VIII Rehan Athar, who led enforcement teams equipped with heavy machinery and police support.

The Commissioner of Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and the Director General of LDA have unequivocally emphasized the need to sustain this unyielding campaign against encroachments, building bylaw violations, and illegal commercial activities, ensuring a brighter, rule-abiding future for the city of Lahore.