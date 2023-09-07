InvoiceMate Announces Strategic Partnership With Zaraye

InvoiceMate, a leading innovator in the realm of financial inclusion for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), has announced a strategic partnership with Zaraye, a dynamic Pakistani B2B procurement startup.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in InvoiceMate’s mission to empower businesses across Pakistan and the UAE through cutting-edge financial solutions.

ALSO READ Senate Body Passes Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (Amendment) Bill

In an era where innovation is the compass guiding corporate growth, InvoiceMate has remained steadfast in its commitment to SMEs. With successful forays into diverse sectors including energy, trade, manufacturing, and logistics, InvoiceMate’s partnership with Zaraye has ushered in a successful pilot phase, signaling their entry into the raw material sourcing industry.

InvoiceMate’s extensive experience in supply chain financing, coupled with a strong focus on technological and financial innovation, has enabled the seamless connection of stakeholders within the supply chain. Manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, and distributors now have access to vital financial support within a comprehensive ecosystem. As InvoiceMate embarks on this transformative journey with Zaraye, it underscores the company’s goal not just to create financing solutions, but to revolutionize industries by redefining access to financial resources.

This partnership represents a pivotal moment where technology converges with finance, opening new avenues for SMEs. Muhammad Salman Anjum, CEO of InvoiceMate, notes, “InvoiceMate is a tool that will materially contribute to the financial inclusion of SMEs using modern tech like AI and blockchain. This will unlock a multitude of opportunities for Pakistan’s financial ecosystem, offering heightened levels of transparency, security, and operational efficiency”.

This collaboration is not merely a transaction; it is a shared vision to revolutionize SME financing and raw material sourcing. Ahsan Ali Khan, CEO of Zaraye, affirms this vision, stating, “We are very excited to join hands with a progressive partner like InvoiceMate who shares Zaraye’s vision to create greater financial inclusion for manufacturers across Pakistan. This partnership will not only create growth potential and higher competitiveness for manufacturers but also pave the way for them to access more financial products to grow their businesses”.

ALSO READ Businessmen Urged to Act as SIFC’s Ambassadors for Attracting Investment

Both companies celebrate the successful execution of multiple financing use cases and are poised for full-scale integration into the raw material sourcing industry. To learn more about Zaraye, visit this website.

As the journey unfolds, InvoiceMate remains committed to reshaping SME financing, and building bridges toward a more inclusive, efficient, and prosperous future for businesses in Pakistan and the UAE.