OnePlus 12’s Leaked Renders Show a New Design

In July, leaked CAD-based renders of the OnePlus 12 showcased a smartphone featuring a centrally located punch-hole display and a circular camera module at the back, housing three cameras. However, the latest renders from the same source, OnLeaks, unveil a distinct design for the camera module.

The updated design now incorporates four circular elements within the camera island, departing from the previous three-camera setup. Additionally, there’s a noticeable change in the placement of the Hasselblad logo, which has shifted from its position between the camera rows to the left side of the camera configuration.

Apart from these alterations, all other aspects remain consistent. OnLeaks has indicated that these new renders are based on images of a pre-production unit of the OnePlus 12.

ALSO READ Google Delays Android 14 At the Last Minute Due to Mysterious Issues

OnePlus has yet to officially disclose any details about the OnePlus 12, but rumors have suggested that the smartphone is slated for release in China in December, followed by a global launch in January 2024. It is expected to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, offer up to 24 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

The device will feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz 2K LTPO AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and a punch-hole cutout housing a 32MP selfie camera. On the rear, the camera system will comprise a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP periscope camera with 3x optical zoom.

ALSO READ OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 150W Charging At $410

To keep everything powered, the smartphone will come equipped with a 5,400 mAh battery supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.