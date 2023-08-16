OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 150W Charging At $410

OnePlus has launched its latest flagship phone in China, the Ace 2 Pro, which is expected to be called the OnePlus 11T in the international market. As you would expect, it looks just like a regular OnePlus 11, but with a few changes in specifications.

Design and Display

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro showcases a 10-bit 6.74-inch AMOLED display, boasting a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels. This screen is equipped with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and under specific conditions, it can achieve an impressive brightness level of 1,600 nits.

Furthermore, it encompasses the full spectrum of 100% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB color gamut, accompanied by the Always-On Display feature, contributing to a substantial 93.9% screen-to-body ratio. The fingerprint sensor resides underneath the display.

ALSO READ Oppo Phones are Getting a Siri Like Smart Assistant Powered by ‘AndesGPT’

Enhancements have been made to the vapor chamber of the Ace 2 Pro, incorporating a dual-circulation heat dissipation system. This innovation leads to an expanded total area of 9,140 square millimeters. This evolved design integrates multiple strata of both graphite and thermal gel to keep things under heavy processing load, making it ideal for gaming.

Internals and Software

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip within the OnePlus family has been used before, it is definitely an upgrade over the regular OnePlus Ace 2, which features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It brings slight upgrades to both CPU and GPU performance, concurrently reducing their energy consumption.

This chipset is coupled with up to an impressive amount of 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage that goes up to 1 TB. You get Color OS 3.1 instead of Oxygen OS since this is the Chinese variant. This is on top of Android 13.

Cameras

In terms of cameras, the Ace 2 Pro opts for a more modest approach, featuring a primary 50 MP camera enhanced by PDAF and OIS, accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro module on the rear.

ALSO READ OnePlus Foldable Phone Gets a Design Refresh Ahead of Launch

Similarly, the front-facing camera is not overly elaborate, housing a 16 MP Samsung sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Battery and Pricing

Contrary to its camera features, OnePlus has directed its focus toward a substantial charging capability. While the 150W rate is not unprecedented within the company’s lineup, as the Ace Pro also boasted this capability, it nonetheless remains noteworthy in a landscape where flagship models often adhere to double-digit standards. This is on top of a 5,000 mAh battery cell.

The proprietary SuperVOOC charger purportedly facilitates a remarkable 0 to 100% charge in just 17 minutes. Furthermore, the device supports charging at 45W with any Power Delivery (PD) adapter.

The Ace 2 Pro features a SuperVOOC S power management chip responsible for overseeing the screen, charging rates, and temperature. Furthermore, it provides an assurance of “extended charging protection” for the long term.

This product comes in two color options: Aurora Green and Titanium Gray. The pricing starts at $410 for the 12/256 GB model. If you’re interested in the 16/512 GB version, it’s priced at $465. Additionally, the biggest configuration with 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage is available for $550.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU: Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)

Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU: Adreno 740

Adreno 740 OS : Android 13, Color OS 13.1 (China)

: Android 13, Color OS 13.1 (China) Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.74″ AMOLED with 1240 x 2772 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1B colors, HDR10+

: Memory : RAM : 12 GB, 16 GB, 24 GB Internal : 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front : 16 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, 1.0µm

: Colors: Aurora Green, Titanium Gray

Aurora Green, Titanium Gray Fingerprint sensor: Under-display

Under-display Battery : 5,000 mAh, 150W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 150W fast charging Price: $410 (China)

Via: Gsmarena