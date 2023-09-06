Google Delays Android 14 At the Last Minute Due to Mysterious Issues

Android 14 has lingered in its beta phase for quite some time, with Google initially hinting at an August release for the stable version, following the pattern set by Android 13 last year.

However, this expectation took an unexpected turn as additional beta iterations were introduced to the release cycle. Consequently, this led to more speculation that the next version of Android would release this month. But there was another twist waiting around the corner.

Yesterday marked Labor Day in the United States, typically signaling a Google software update release (typically released on the first Monday of each month, unless it coincides with a US holiday like yesterday, in which case it’s postponed to the next day). However, the latest rumor suggests that Google has made a last-minute decision to push the stable release of Android 14 to October.

Hearing now that the source code release of Android 14 has been delayed to next month. This decision seems to have been made very late, as even OEMs were anticipating that the release would be today. OEMs are now being told that vulnerabilities detailed in the Android 14… pic.twitter.com/I137j0F0x5 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 5, 2023

As evident, the current plan suggests a potential release date of October 4, which coincidentally aligns with Google’s upcoming major hardware event. This event is anticipated to showcase the full unveiling of the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2. This sets an unusual precedent, as Google typically launches new products at least a month or even two ahead of their associated hardware.

The reasons behind this delay remain a mystery still. The Android 14 landscape has encountered turbulence in recent weeks. This unease became apparent when Google unexpectedly rolled out a fifth beta, not previously anticipated. Presently, it appears that the root issue causing the delay has yet to be fully addressed or resolved.

Evidently, Google’s smartphone manufacturing collaborators shared the belief that the release would occur yesterday. This is exemplified by certain partners, OnePlus among them, announcing their own plans for Android 14 stable releases slated for later this month. The fate of these commitments remains uncertain at this juncture.

Naturally, it’s essential to remember that all of this information is based on rumor, and there remains a window of opportunity for Google to dispel these speculations by rolling out Android 14 prior to October 4. We will have to wait and see what Google does now.