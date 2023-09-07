Pak Army Rescues 1 of 2 Missing Russian Mountaineers From Skardu

The Pakistan Army successfully rescued a Russian mountaineer who had gone missing on Gasherbrum IV, the 17th highest mountain on Earth, located in the Karakoram range of the Baltoro Muztagh region. The operation took place on Wednesday, following the mountaineer’s disappearance with another climber a day earlier.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Shigar, Wali Ullah Falahi, confirmed that an Army helicopter was deployed to carry out the rescue mission.

The stranded mountaineer was safely airlifted and transported to Skardu in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), where medical assistance was available. Simultaneously, an operation is still in progress to locate and rescue the second missing climber.

Gasherbrum IV, also known as K3, stands at an awe-inspiring height of 7,925 meters (26,001 feet), making it a formidable challenge even for experienced mountaineers. The two adventurers had embarked on a mission to conquer this majestic peak, but their expedition took a perilous turn, highlighting the immense risks that come with high-altitude mountaineering in this region.