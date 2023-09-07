Pak Army Rescues 1 of 2 Missing Russian Mountaineers From Skardu

By Asma Sajid | Published Sep 7, 2023 | 3:57 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan Army successfully rescued a Russian mountaineer who had gone missing on Gasherbrum IV, the 17th highest mountain on Earth, located in the Karakoram range of the Baltoro Muztagh region. The operation took place on Wednesday, following the mountaineer’s disappearance with another climber a day earlier.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Shigar, Wali Ullah Falahi, confirmed that an Army helicopter was deployed to carry out the rescue mission.

ALSO READ

The stranded mountaineer was safely airlifted and transported to Skardu in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), where medical assistance was available. Simultaneously, an operation is still in progress to locate and rescue the second missing climber.

Gasherbrum IV, also known as K3, stands at an awe-inspiring height of 7,925 meters (26,001 feet), making it a formidable challenge even for experienced mountaineers. The two adventurers had embarked on a mission to conquer this majestic peak, but their expedition took a perilous turn, highlighting the immense risks that come with high-altitude mountaineering in this region.

lens

Megan Fox Joins Mortal Kombat as a Blood-Thirsty Vampire
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Launched Anti-Encroachment Drive in Gulraiz Housing Scheme
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>