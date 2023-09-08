CAA Unions Postpone Sit-In Following Successful Talks with Management

The officers and employees unions of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have decided to postpone their planned sit-in until 12 September. This development follows constructive negotiations between CAA management and the representatives of the CAA unions.

Reports revealed that the management has acceded to the demands, most notably including an increase in pension benefits.

Tensions had escalated earlier as the CAA management and employee unions clashed over protest actions. In response, a spokesperson for the CAA management disclosed that the Director-General (DG) of CAA had already conducted a meeting with the registered union of employees, during which Chairman Ayaz Butt’s suggestions had been received and noted by CAA management.

These suggestions will be formally presented during the CAA’s upcoming board meeting. However, concerns have arisen regarding the involvement of unregistered unions in protests, which some believe may hinder the negotiation process and distract employees from productive endeavors.

In another development, during the COAP meeting held at the CAA press club, the CAA allegedly disconnected the power supply, according to Chairman COAP Zareen Gul Durrani, who claimed this was done on the DG CAA’s directive.

This postponement of the sit-in comes amid ongoing tensions resulting from the federal government’s decision to outsource the management of three major airports, a move that has triggered fervent protests from CAA employees across the country.