KP Unveils Ambitious Reforms to the Sehat Sahulat Card Program

In a significant move aimed at bolstering healthcare accessibility for all, particularly the economically disadvantaged segments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) on Health, Population Welfare, and Labor, Dr. Riaz Anwar, has announced a series of transformative reforms to the Sehat Sahulat Card Program.

The Sehat Sahulat Card Program faced multiple suspensions under the caretaker government of Mohammad Azam Khan, citing resource constraints as the primary hurdle to payments to the insurance company.

This predicament prompted the CM to appeal to the caretaker Prime Minister (PM), Anwaarul Haq Kakar, to clear long-standing dues of the province related to net hydel profit. However, Kakar contradicted this notion, asserting that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had sufficient funds to sustain the free health services mandated after the 18th Amendment.

After six months of diligent deliberation, the Health Department, led by Dr. Anwar, formulated a proposal to revamp the Sehat Card Program, securing approval during the 10th cabinet meeting.

Key modifications include integrating Health Card facilities with the Benazir Income Support Program and NADRA system, ensuring that healthcare remains accessible to the impoverished while those with greater means contribute proportionately. Emergency services remain free for all, and certain medical procedures will be exclusively available in public sector hospitals.

These reforms are expected to save approximately 11.5 billion rupees annually while meticulously adhering to the legal framework, ensuring the project’s sustainability. Dr. Riaz Khan Tanoli, CEO of the Sehat Card Program, expressed optimism that these efforts would fortify the project, guaranteeing improved free healthcare services for the underprivileged.