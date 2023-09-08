Ring Road Project Stalled Once Again Due to Missing Documents

The highly controversial Rawalpindi Ring Road project’s land record in tehsil Gujar Khan has reportedly gone missing, resulting in another delay.

A top district administration official told Dawn that the land record of a village in Gujar Khan close to Tehsil Rawalpindi has disappeared. As a result, the Ring Road land acquisitions have been brought to a grinding halt.

The official highlighted:

In 2002, the record room for the district judicial and land revenue cases caught fire and it could have been destroyed. However, three assistant commissioners have been tasked to check the record from land revenue officials in the relevant tehsil.

He stated that the Gujar Khan Assistant Commissioner (AC) will review the record from Banth to Qutb Ferozwala. AC Saddar will assess Losar to Mian Ahmada’s record, while the Cantonment AC will study Khasala Khurd to Thalian land records.

Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha denied the land record’s absence. He stated that land acquisition is yet to begin officially, although, some land has been acquired.

He stated that the land revenue agency will shortly give the Project Management Unit the required record for land acquisition.