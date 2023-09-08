Flood Affected Students Allowed to Take Special MDCAT

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced that it will conduct a special Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for the students of the flooded areas and those affected by any other problem.

The MDCAT, which is scheduled for Sunday 10 September 2023, will take place as planned, according to a notification issued by PMDC.

However, the notification, which is available with ProPakistani, further reads that the Interim Federal Minister for Health, Dr. Nadeem Jan, has announced a separate MDCAT Exam for students from flood-affected areas and those with other valid reasons.

The decision has been taken to ensure fairness and reduce the pressure on students impacted by these unforeseen events.

A date will be announced for the special MDCAT exam for flood-affected students after discussions with Provincial Governments.

PMDC has reiterated in the notification that the same approved syllabus will be in effect for this special examination. Students can access this syllabus on the PMDC website.