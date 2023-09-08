Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit Recovers Stolen Cars Worth Rs. 3.1 Crore in Islamabad

The police have apprehended a car theft ring and recovered 10 stolen vehicles valued at Rs. 31 million.

The four wanted members of the gang were apprehended in a raid conducted by the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU), a police spokesman told the media on Thursday. The AVLU utilized both technological and human intelligence to search and detain the suspects, whose hideaway was within the city.

The perpetrators in question are Naik Zali, Noor Shahid, Ahmed Ullah, and Amjad Khan. The group has admitted to its involvement in multiple auto thefts in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other neighboring districts.

The Islamabad City Chief Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, praised the performance of the AVLU team and instructed them to enhance their parameters to reduce auto thefts in the Capital City. He requested assistance from the community in reducing crime.

The top police officer has ordered the Islamabad Police to intensify their efforts to apprehend criminal outfits within the Federal Capital. The department has requested vigilance and cooperation on the public’s part.