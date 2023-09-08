Pakistan Confident of Restoring Direct Flights to UK and Europe Soon

Pakistan is optimistic about restarting direct flights to Europe, including the United Kingdom (UK), as their aviation audit teams are scheduled to visit the country soon this year.

UK’s Department for Transport (DfT), a safety agency, will send its delegation to Pakistan in October this year in order to carry out an audit of safety management systems, flight data monitoring, and airplanes, reported ARY News.

Both Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will undergo this audit. Speaking about the development, PIA’s spokesperson stated that the management is ready to host the DfT’s visit to Pakistan.

As per the spokesperson, Pakistan is expected to restart its direct flights to the UK and European states following the visits from DfT and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

PIA has been banned from operating direct flights to these regions for approximately three years. However, the airline continued its indirect flights through an agreement with Turkish Airlines in the UK and made around £14 million per year.

The airline also came under scrutiny after it recruited workers on high salaries in the UK. Regarding this, PIA’s spokesperson contended that the airline is spending only 1.8 percent of its earnings on the workforce in the UK.

Commenting further on the operations, he revealed that the country managers and sales managers have been appointed for the early resumption of direct flights to the UK.

PIA has been barred from flying to the European Union, the UK, and the US after a 2020 scandal of fake pilot licenses was unearthed.