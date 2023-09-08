Sitara Peroxide Ltd Extends Production Hiatus for A Month

Sitara Peroxide Limited (PSX: SPL) has extended the suspension of operations for another 30 days, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“In pursuant to provisions of clause 5.6.1(a) of Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, we would like to inform that the management has decided to extend the suspension of plant operation for another 30 days,” the filing stated.

“Moreover, the management is hopeful that the current scenario will get better, enabling the company to resume its production activities after 30 days,” it added.

ALSO READ Agriauto Industries Ltd to Observe Partial Shutdown in September

This comes in continuation of SPL’s August update when the company extended the suspension of its plant operation for three weeks.

SPL has so far had a quiet year after initially stopping production activities in January 2023. Later on February 14, it extended the suspension of plant operations and production activities for 10 more days before rebooting again on February 24. On 16 August, it again suspended production before extending the hiatus by another 30 days on September 8, 2023.

The principal activity of the Company is the manufacturing and sale of hydrogen peroxide.