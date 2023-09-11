Google Maps Will Help You Remember Locations With Emojis

If you are anyone like me, then you also forget map locations and their names all the time, but thankfully, Google is here to save the day. The search engine giant is making it a little easier to remember your go-to spots on Google Maps with the help of emojis.

The app has launched a new update that lets you add emojis to your saved locations, making it more personalized and speedy to remember where you need to go. For instance, you can add a house emoji at your home, a muscle emoji to your gym, a controller to a gaming zone, etc.

You can do so by heading over to the Saved tab and then creating or editing your list. You can then add all sorts of emojis to your saved locations. Here is an example shown in a screenshot shared by Google.

NEW UPDATE: now you can customize your saved places with emojis to help you find your fav spots faster 🌮☕️🍦🍔 which emoji are you most excited to map with? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Fc3ePRGABM — Google Maps (@googlemaps) September 6, 2023

However, there is still a limitation to this feature as you cannot apply emojis to Google’s default list including “Want to go” or “Favorites”. That means you will have to create your own custom list from scratch if you want to see your own emojis on each location. You can give a name to your custom list and add a description to it as well.

The video below shows how it works.

here's how to add emojis to your map: pic.twitter.com/GMhNdanavx — Google Maps (@googlemaps) September 6, 2023

While traditional map pins serve a functional purpose, they often lack character and individuality. On the other hand, emojis have the ability to convey a wide range of emotions and meanings.

When you zoom out on Google Maps, you won’t encounter a sea of nondescript pins; instead, you’ll find emojis that represent your personalized locations. This not only adds visual appeal to the map but also streamlines your search process, reducing the time you spend tapping on each location to identify it.

Does this mean we are going to see more personalized features in Google Maps in the future? Only time will tell.