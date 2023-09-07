Google Announces a Range of AI Upgrades For its Apps

Android’s quarterly feature drop has arrived on schedule, bringing a slew of new features and updates without major OS upgrades, and as always, it’s not restricted to just Pixel devices.

Here are all the upgrades coming to Android phones soon.

At a Glance

The Assistant At a Glance widget now employs artificial intelligence to provide you with valuable information such as highly accurate weather alerts, real-time travel updates, and upcoming event reminders right on your home screen, precisely when you need them.

Image Q&A

For individuals who are suffering from visual impairment, navigating through images in a group chat, photos in the camera app, or on social media can often be challenging. Image Q&A on Lookout aims to enhance accessibility for visual content by utilizing AI to generate more comprehensive descriptions.

Upon opening an image, you can either type or use your voice to pose follow-up questions, allowing you to gain a deeper understanding of the image’s contents. Lookout is further expanding its language support by introducing 11 new languages to its app, including Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, thereby increasing the total number of supported languages to 34.

Google Wallet Pass

A new update to Google Wallet will retrieve your everyday tickets and passes when you need them most. Thanks to Google Wallet Pass photo import, you can now transform passes containing barcodes or QR codes, such as gym or library cards, into digital copies with ease. Just upload an image of your pass to securely store a digital version of it in your Google Wallet.

Android Auto

Android Auto is adding support for Webex by Cisco and Zoom so you can initiate and participate in conference calls via audio and access meeting schedules directly from your car’s display. Active calls can be managed through Android Auto, allowing you to mute your microphone as necessary and conclude the call when you’re done.

Google Fit

You can now receive insights into your Fitbit or Google Fit activity and sleep data within your personalized Routines. To begin, incorporate your sleep duration and sleep commencement time into your “Good Morning Routine.” Then, simply say, “Hey Google, good morning” to receive a morning briefing encompassing your sleep statistics.

Google is yet to announce when these features are coming to Android devices around the globe.