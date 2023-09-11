HEC Announces Commonwealth Scholarships for Students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has opened the doors to educational excellence for Pakistani students by inviting applications for the prestigious London Commonwealth Scholarship Programme, offering Masters and PhD opportunities. The scholarships, funded by the Commonwealth and Development Office in London, present a golden chance for aspiring scholars.

Out of a total of 30,000 scholarships available, 26 programs are dedicated to Masters and 30 to PhD disciplines. Aspiring candidates should mark their calendars for the application deadline, which is set for 17 October. To apply, candidates must submit their applications through both the HEC and Commonwealth Masters and PhD portals.

ALSO READ Sindh Issues Guideline Against Rising Pink Eye Infections

In a parallel endeavor to bolster educational prospects, the Government of Switzerland, in partnership with the HEC, has unveiled the Excellence Scholarship Programme for Pakistani students for the academic year 2024-25. This initiative offers a range of programs, including one-year post-Masters research, three-year post-Masters, PhD, and one-year Post-Doctoral Programmes (PDP).

Applicants for the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships should note that the deadline for submissions with the Swiss embassy is September 30. Comprehensive details can be accessed on the official HEC website.

ALSO READ Conserving Water: Tips for Efficient Water Usage

These scholarship opportunities underscore the commitment of both the Commonwealth and Switzerland to fostering international educational collaboration and providing foreign researchers pursuing Masters or PhD degrees with the means to achieve their academic aspirations. The selection process for scholarship recipients will be carried out under the supervision of the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students.