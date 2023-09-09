Sindh Issues Guideline Against Rising Pink Eye Infections

In response to a notable increase in pink eye infection or conjunctivitis, health authorities in Sindh have issued special guidelines to airports and airlines.

Dr. Murtaza Shah, the director of Provincial Border Health Services (BHS), released a statement detailing the new guidelines. These directives target both medical staff and airlines, aiming to mitigate the spread of pink eye infections.

ALSO READ Transport Fares Continue to Rise Worsening People’s Suffering

Airlines operating in the region have been instructed to identify passengers exhibiting symptoms of pink eye and advise them to contact the health department’s designated doctor stationed at the airports. These guidelines do not entail travel bans for passengers infected with pink eye.

Dr. Shah clarified that the health department’s doctor will conduct an examination of infected travelers and provide appropriate travel advice accordingly. Pink eye, known for its contagious nature, can be caused by either viruses or bacteria, leading to swift transmission from person to person.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Announces Free Treatment for Old Patients

To reduce the risk of contracting or spreading pink eye, individuals are encouraged to follow basic self-care and hygiene. These measures are essential in curbing the spread of the infection and ensuring the health and well-being of the traveling public.