Optix Empowering Pakistan’s Digital Revolution with Multi-Play Excellence

Optix Pakistan Private Limited: Your Gateway to the Digital Realm

Optix Pakistan Private Limited has been transforming how Pakistan experiences the digital realm, since 2015, offering a spectrum of multi-play services driven by cutting-edge fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) technology. This technology ensures the fastest internet speed in the country, entertainment-rich IPTV VOD (Video On Demand), TV on the Go Mobile TV application, and pristine HD quality home telephony services.

Empowering Connectivity: More Than Just an ISP

Optix goes beyond being a conventional Internet Service Provider. It installs and maintains its network, collaborates with builders, developers, property managers, and residential societies, and brings world-class services to residential and business developments.

This collaboration enhances property attractiveness and value while providing a future-proof connection.

Connecting the Nation: Bridging the Digital Divide

Optix is on a mission to bridge the digital divide across Pakistan. Currently operational in seven major cities-Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Sialkot, and Kharian Cantt—Optix has already woven its technological prowess into the fabric of urban life. However, this is only the beginning. Optix’s ambitious vision extends to providing its next-generation superfast fiber to over 12 major cities in Pakistan. This commitment to expansive coverage reflects Optix’s dedication to fostering digital inclusion on a grand scale.

Customer Satisfaction: At the Heart of Our Operations

Customer support is at the core of Optix’s operations. It is not just a department; it is a philosophy that underscores our commitment to customer satisfaction. Swift query resolution, appreciating customers’ trust, and amplifying customers’ positive feedback are the pillars that drive us forward. Notably, a recent survey post by local writer ranked Optix as the number one service provider in Karachi.

At Optix, the customer connectivity journey is our priority, and we’re honored to have them as part of our community. We take immense pride in the trust our customers place in Optixfiber. Your support, expressed through social media groups and pages mentions, warms our hearts. This direct connection with our customers is invaluable as it not only helps us serve you better but also fuels our drive to improve continuously

Optix’s Services

High-Speed Internet: Experience the Unimaginable

Optix offers a flagship high-speed Internet service using Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology. This advanced infrastructure ensures lightning-fast internet, uninterrupted browsing, unlimited downloads and uploads, leg-free gaming, streaming, and communication. Customers enjoy unprecedented internet speeds, as Optix continuously upgrades its infrastructure.

The Optix fiber network, enhanced for speed, clarity, and bandwidth, offers a new spectrum of internet packages. Focusing on high capacity, low latency, and stability, Optix ensures a smooth internet experience with 24×7 monitoring by specialized hardware, software, and a diligent team, keeping customers in the digital fast lane.

Xtream IPTV Services: Your Entertainment, Uninterrupted

Optix’s IPTV solution delivers uninterrupted entertainment 24 hours a day without disruptions. It offers a comprehensive selection of 185 Plus HD and SD TV channels and Video on Demand (VOD) services. This guarantees that your favorite shows, movies, and sports events are accessible whenever you’re in the mood for entertainment. Whether morning, noon, or night, our IPTV service ensures that the entertainment never stops.

Xtream Mobile TV Application: Entertainment On the Go

The Xtream Mobile TV application, available for both iOS and Android users, unlocks a gateway to live channels, catch-up services, and VOD content, transforming your device into a portable entertainment hub. This app delivers a seamless experience, connecting you to the world of entertainment regardless of where life takes you. The Xtream Mobile TV app is available for download on both the Play Store for Android users and iTunes for iOS users.

Optix Phone: Crystal-Clear Communication

Seamless Communication: Ensures crystal-clear voice communication tailored for personal and business needs.

Unparalleled Clarity: Guarantees every word, sentiment, and message is conveyed without compromise.

Flexible Calling Plans: Offers a range of plans designed to match different communication styles, ensuring fluid conversations.

MyOptix Mobile Application: Manage Your Services Effortlessly

Your Optix Services, One Tap Away: Optix is dedicated to enhancing customer convenience, as demonstrated by the MyOptix Mobile Application. Available for both Android and iOS devices, this app enables users to effortlessly manage their Optix services. It includes features such as online payment, complaint registration, speed tests, and monthly bill management, giving users complete control over their connectivity experience.

Elevating Customer Experience: Optix’s approach is customer-centric, with every interaction aimed at exceeding expectations and redefining satisfaction. The company’s journey is closely linked to its customers’ success, driving continuous innovation and improvement in service quality.

Current Offerings and Promotions: Empowering Your Connectivity

Optix is committed to continuously enhancing your connectivity experience. Our current offerings and promotions, such as the Xtream Azadi Offer, Xtream One Month Free Offer, and Xtream THREE Months Free Offer, are designed to provide unmatched value, seamless service, and the power to stay connected like never before.

Xtream Azadi Offer

In the spirit of independence, we present the Xtream Azadi Offer, a celebration of connectivity that resonates with freedom and progress. With our lightning-fast internet, ranging from an incredible 20 Mbps to an astounding 150 Mbps, we cater to all your digital needs. And that’s not all. The Azadi offer includes a Free IPTV box, Video on Demand (VOD) services, Xtream TV App, and Phone services – all bundled with no extra costs. This is the power of freedom at its best, granting you the connectivity you deserve.

Avail Now To enjoy

Internet Package up to 150Mbps

Unlimited Downloads

FREE IPTV Box (Worth PKR 6,999/-)

FREE VOD Services

FREE Xtream Mobile TV Application

FREE Home Phone

Limited Time Offer

Package For 3 Months 4th Month Onward Monthly Service Includes 20 Mbps Rs. 4,999/- Rs. 2,705/- Free TV service IPTV Box, VOD, TV App, Phone service 40 Mbps Rs. 5,333/- Rs. 3,375/- 50 Mbps Rs. 6,666/- Rs. 4,449/- 75 Mbps Rs. 9,666/- Rs. 6,599/- 100 Mbps Rs. 10,999/- Rs. 8,819/- 150 Mbps Rs. 12,333/- Rs. 10,965/-

Prices are exclusive to all Government Taxes.

Xtream One Month Free Offer

Our Xtream One Month Free Packages are designed to exceed your expectations while keeping your pocket in mind. These offers provide a full month of service without any charge, delivering an exceptional internet, IPTV, and Fixed Landline experience. It’s our way of giving you more, leaving you wanting even more from your connectivity.

Package Extra Speed for 12 Months One Time Installation 2th Month Onward Monthly Service Includes 10 Mbps 20 Mbps Rs. 11,999/- Rs. 2,705/- Free TV service IPTV Box, VOD, TV App, Phone service 20 Mbps 40 Mbps Rs. 12,999/- Rs. 3,375/- 30 Mbps 50 Mbps Rs. 13,999/- Rs. 4,449/- 50 Mbps 75 Mbps Rs. 15,999/- Rs. 6,599/- 75 Mbps 100 Mbps Rs. 16,999/- Rs. 8,819/- 100 Mbps 150 Mbps Rs. 17,999/- Rs. 10,965/-

Prices are exclusive to all Government Taxes.

Xtream THREE Months Free Offer

If you’re seeking extraordinary value that will leave you amazed, look no further than our Xtream Three Months Free Packages. These packages redefine value with a staggering offer – 3 months of free internet, IPTV, and landline services. With prices that defy expectations, these packages elevate your connectivity experience to a new level.

Package Extra Speed for 12 Months One Time Installation 4th Month Onward Monthly Service Includes 10 Mbps 20 Mbps Rs. 14,999/- Rs. 2,705/- Free TV service IPTV Box, VOD, TV App, Phone service 20 Mbps 40 Mbps Rs. 15,999/- Rs. 3,375/- 30 Mbps 50 Mbps Rs. 19,999/- Rs. 4,449/- 50 Mbps 75 Mbps Rs. 28,999/- Rs. 6,599/- 75 Mbps 100 Mbps Rs. 32,999/- Rs. 8,819/- 100 Mbps 150 Mbps Rs. 36,999/- Rs. 10,965/-

Prices are exclusive to all Government Taxes.

Stay Connected Always with Optix: Your Direct Line to Seamless Support

Contact Us:

UAN: 021-111-167-849

Lahore Phone: 042-32177777

Rawalpindi Phone: 051-8822222

Peshawar Phone: 091-7511111

WhatsAppBot: 021-111-167-849