Dubai Sees Surge in Golden Visas and Tourism

Dubai has observed a noteworthy surge in its Golden Visas. Specifically, the first half of this year recorded a 52% rise in the issuance of these visas, in comparison to the same time last year.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) of Dubai reported a significant 63% increase in the issuance of residency visas for the year. Moreover, tourism in Dubai has also seen a commendable growth of 21%.

In alignment with these developments, the GDRFA has revealed plans for an upcoming global conference, centered on the forthcoming policies of ports.

This event is intended to serve as a platform for international experts to share knowledge and expertise in border port management.

Earlier this year, the UAE announced its plans to grant around 100,000 golden visas, a long-term residency option, to the world’s top programmers. This move came as part of the country’s goal of becoming a technology investment hub.

Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Omar Sultan Al Olama stated that the country wants to maximize the potential of the digital economy, which has grown twice as quickly than global GDP over the last two decades.

The UAE has set a goal of becoming a leader in artificial intelligence by 2031, with a focus on key sectors such as energy, logistics, healthcare, tourism, and cybersecurity. The “UAE Digital Economy Strategy” aims to increase the digital economy’s contribution to the UAE’s GDP to 19.4 percent within a decade.