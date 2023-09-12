Good News: Oppo is Launching a Free Battery Replacement Program Soon

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Sep 12, 2023 | 12:38 pm

More smartphone companies are starting to join the phone repairability bandwagon and Oppo might be the next in line according to a new report from reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station. 

According to the Chinese tipster, Oppo is planning to launch a new initiative that will provide free battery replacements for up to 4 years after you buy your phone. This program will start with the upcoming Oppo A2 Pro 5G, which is expected to launch this weekend in China.

Another tipster who goes by the username WHYLAB has also talked about Oppo’s new initiative. He says that if your phone’s battery health drops below 80%, you will be eligible for a free battery replacement under the after-sales service, which is a major step forward from the usual 1-2 years warranty we get from phone companies.

It is unclear if this program will reach Pakistan.

As for the Oppo A2 Pro 5G, the company hasn’t confirmed its existence yet, but leaks have already shared extensive details about it.

Oppo A2 Pro 5G

It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and it will have a 6.7-inch OLED screen with curves at the sides. It will be a 1080p 120Hz screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Tecno and Infinix Beat Vivo to Become 5th Biggest Phone Companies Globally

The main camera will be a 64MP sensor paired with a 2MP depth lens. The selfie camera should be an 8MP shooter tucked inside a punch-hole cutout. There will be a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. For software, it will have Android 13 working underneath Oppo’s Color OS 13.

The phone will be available in three different configurations:

  1. 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage: $288.
  2. 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage: $315.
  3. 12 GB of RAM with 512 GB of storage: $343.

Keep in mind that this info is based on leaks only and the final specifications and prices could be a bit different.

>