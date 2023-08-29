Oppo Find N3 Flip Launched With Faster Chip and Better Cameras

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Aug 29, 2023 | 6:10 pm

Oppo has introduced its newest clamshell foldable device, the Find N3 Flip. Building upon the foundation laid by last year’s Find N2 Flip, this iteration stands out with a significant enhancement: the inclusion of the Hasselblad camera system.

It’s also the first clamshell to feature three main cameras.

Design and Display

The dimensions of the 3.26-inch AMOLED cover screen remain unchanged, but its functionality has been expanded. Users can now operate various applications and widgets without the need to unfold the Find N3 Flip. The screen supports numerous travel, navigation, music, and social networking applications, along with smart key integration tailored for newer vehicles.

The spacious 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED primary screen, boasting a resolution of 1080 x 2520 px is also the same. Its adaptive refresh rate, ranging from 1 to 120Hz, saves substantial battery life. The panel is based on Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) and can hit up to 1600 nits of brightness.

Oppo has also borrowed the alert slider from its sister company OnePlus. It can switch into three different positions to change up the phone’s ringing modes.

Internals and Software

The Oppo Find N3 Flip features the flagship Dimensity 9200 SoC alongside 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB/512 GB storage options, but no microSD card slot.

The software side is covered by Android 13 with ColorOS 13.2 on top.

Cameras

The enhancements in the camera department are quite evident. A revised 48MP ultrawide module, featuring a broad 114˚ field of view, accompanies the setup. Complementing this is a 32MP portrait lens, akin to a 47mm focal length, which offers 2x optical zoom.

The central camera stands as a 50MP unit, equivalent to a 24mm focal length, with an f/1.8 aperture and 1.0µm pixel size. Optical image stabilization (OIS) is also a notable feature of this main camera.

The selfie camera is a 32MP unit capable of 4K recording at 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

There are no changes in terms of battery specifications either. It’s still the same 4,300 mAh battery cell with 44W wired charging tech, though these are not low numbers by any means.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip comes in Black, Gold, and Rose color options for a starting price of $932 in China.

Oppo Find N3 Flip Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • CPU: Octa-core (1×3.05 GHz Cortex-X3 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
  • GPU: Immortalis-G715 MC11
  • OS: Android 13, Color OS 13.2
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • Primary: 6.8″ Foldable LTPO AMOLED with 1080 x 2520 pixels resolution, 120Hz, HDR10+
    • Secondary: 3.26″ AMOLED with 382 x 720 pixels resolution, 250 PPI
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 12 GB
    • Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
      32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 2x optical zoom, PDAF
      48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114˚ (ultrawide)
    • Front: 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm, AF
  • Colors: Astral Black, Moonlit Gold, Mist Rose
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 4,300 mAh, 44W fast charging
  • Price: $932

