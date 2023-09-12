Nayatel & Secureism Spearheading the Cybersecurity Revolution

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital connectivity, Pakistan finds itself at a crossroads. With Nayatel, a telecom leader, joining hands with Secureism, a trusted cybersecurity solution provider, the promise of enhanced digital security is now within reach.

Nayatel made the decision to step into the cybersecurity world after some of its business customers suffered from malicious cyberattacks which resulted in data loss and theft, service disruption and revenue loss. This outlined the severity of growing threats in cyberspace and Nayatel was eager to facilitate its customers in protecting their digital infrastructures. That’s the reality of Pakistan’s digitizing landscape, where the need for robust cybersecurity has never been more critical.

Nayatel and Secureism have answered this call to arms with their collaboration, introducing Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) services at the lowest rates in the market. This offering is aimed at businesses of all sizes, offering them the tools and services to defend against modern cyber threats.

For early bird customers, there’s an extra perk – FREE 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) services. It’s a limited-time offer, available for 12 months, giving businesses an added layer of protection and peace of mind.

In a world that is increasingly digital, trust is paramount. Nayatel’s cloud platform and Secureism’s CYFEN have combined forces to provide a reliable and innovative solution to safeguard your digital assets.

As Pakistan’s digital transformation continues, so do the threats. Nayatel and Secureism are here to help businesses fortify their defences in this dynamic landscape.

The message is clear: it’s time to act, secure your digital future, and stay ahead of the evolving threats. With this collaboration, you’re not alone in the battle for cybersecurity.