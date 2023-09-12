Nokia’s Parent Company is Launching an Affordable Smartphone Brand

For the last six years, HMD Global has been releasing smartphones under the Nokia brand. However, this independent Finnish company has ambitious plans to broaden its product range by introducing phones under its very own HMD brand.

This announcement was made by Jean-Francois Baril, who holds the positions of Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO at HMD Global. On his LinkedIn page, he shared that both HMD and Nokia phones will continue to coexist. Additionally, he hinted at exciting collaborations with new partners on the horizon for customers to look forward to.

In an extensive post, Baril emphasized that HMD Global has achieved the status of “the fastest growing 5G smartphone manufacturer year on year.” Furthermore, the company has made significant strides in sustainability, notably with the introduction of repairable Nokia devices within the past twelve months.

HMD Global is now poised to venture into the market independently with a clear focus on meeting consumer needs and creating a new paradigm for telecommunications.

HMD takes pride in its standing as “one of the largest smartphone companies in Europe” and is preparing to launch “high-quality, affordable mobile devices” for consumers worldwide. This may mean that the HMD Global brand may not differ much from Nokia smartphones with a focus on “affordable mobile devices”.

While the statement did not provide specific details or a timeline, we anticipate that more information will be forthcoming soon.