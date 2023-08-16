Nokia C210 and G310 Launched Starting at Only $109

HMD Global, the Finish phone maker behind the Nokia brand, has launched two new affordable phones in the international market. The two are called Nokia G310 5G and the Nokia C210 and will start below $120.

Nokia G310 5G

Equipped with a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, this Nokia model boasts a memory configuration of 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The display encompasses a 6.56-inch LCD with a 720p resolution, featuring a subtle waterdrop notch housing an 8 MP selfie camera.

The rear showcases a trio of cameras: a primary 50 MP sensor with autofocus, complemented by 2 MP depth and 2 MP macro sensors. The device offers the option of capturing images with various AI filters, and when it comes to video recording, Nokia has integrated OZO Audio technology for enhanced audio clarity.

Featuring a robust 5,000 mAh battery, the G310 model is equipped to support 20W fast charging. In addition, the device boasts Android 13 compatibility, retains a 3.5 mm audio jack, incorporates a micro SD slot, and offers a degree of protection against splashes.

Notably, Nokia has collaborated with iFixit in the creation of this phone, prioritizing a design that facilitates easy repair. The innovative QuickFix framework empowers users to undertake self-repairs, while Nokia extends support through comprehensive guides and the availability of authentic spare parts from a single source.

Nokia G310 will only be available in a single Blue color variant for a starting price of $186.

Nokia C210

Positioned as Nokia’s most budget-friendly offering, the C series embodies affordability. Sporting a Snapdragon 662 chipset, the device features 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The front is adorned with a 6.3-inch LCD boasting a 720p resolution, and akin to its more capable counterpart, the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

For selfies, the front has a 5 MP shooter, while the back houses a dual-camera system, comprising a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The device is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and runs on the Android 13 operating system. Notably, it includes a 3.5 mm audio jack and incorporates Bluetooth 5.1 technology. Nokia has integrated its OZO Audio feature to enhance audio clarity in videos.

Geared towards a cost-conscious audience, the Nokia C210 is attractively priced at $109.

