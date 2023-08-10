Nokia 150 2023 and 130 Music Launched for Only $22

HMD Global is introducing an updated lineup to the Nokia feature phone range, debuting two novel models: the elegant 150 and the music-centric 130.

Nokia 150 (2023)

The Nokia 150 (2023) strikes a balance between aesthetics and durability. Crafted from colored polycarbonate, the phone’s construction avoids issues like paint chipping or surface scratching. Moreover, it boasts an IP52 rating, safeguarding it against dust intrusion and light water splashes.

The textured rear panel and the metallic-feel function keys on the front enhance the device’s visual appeal. Other than these design elements, the 150 has the usual functionalities you would expect from a feature phone and is not too different from the Nokia 150 from three years ago.

ALSO READ Nokia’s First Rugged Phone Launched With Best Water Proofing

The front showcases a 2.4-inch display with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels, while the phone operates on the Nokia OS S30+. The photos taken from the 0.3MP camera and MP3 music files can easily be saved on the phone thanks to the added microSD card storage (32 GB). Additionally, it comes equipped with an FM radio receiver and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There is a detachable 1,450 mAh battery, which charges using a micro USB (USB 1.1) with a supporting charger included in the retail box. This battery delivers a commendable performance, providing 20 hours of talk time or 30 hours of uninterrupted music playback.

The Nokia 150 (2023) will be available in Charcoal, Cyan, and Red color options for a starting price of $33.

Nokia 130 Music

The Nokia 130 Music, also referred to as the Nokia 130 (2023), presents its purpose clearly through its rear design.

It swaps out the camera to accommodate a larger speaker. Similar to the 150 model, this version enables MP3 playback stored on a microSD card (up to 32GB) or accessed through the FM radio. Equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, the phone comes with a pair of earphones in its retail packaging.

ALSO READ Nokia G42 5G and G310 5G to Come With 90Hz Screens and Affordable Price Tags

Retaining the same 2.4-inch display, a feature phone operating system, and a 1,450 mAh battery, this model shares common features with its counterpart. Notably, it also retains the use of a micro USB charger.

This phone will feature Dark Blue and Purple color options and will cost $22. There is also a Light Gold variant going for $24.