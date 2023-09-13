FIA Teams Up With Australian Police Against Transnational Crimes

By Asma Sajid | Published Sep 13, 2023 | 2:59 pm

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In a groundbreaking announcement made via Twitter, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) have forged a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This landmark agreement signifies a significant stride towards enhancing international collaboration in the relentless battle against transnational crimes.

ALSO READ

The MoU formalizes both agencies’ unwavering dedication to addressing a spectrum of global challenges, notably including counter-terrorism, cybercrimes, and child protection.

By sealing this pact, the FIA and AFP have sent a clear message that they are prepared to join forces and transcend borders in their pursuit of justice and security.

ALSO READ

The cooperative efforts between these two law enforcement agencies are set to bring about a more secure and interconnected world.

This partnership is poised to facilitate the sharing of vital information, expertise, and resources, thereby strengthening the international community’s capacity to combat crimes that transcend geographical boundaries.

lens

Hania Aamir Shares Fun Snippets of Her Skardu Trip
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Reclaims Plot Worth Billion Rupees from Illegal Occupants in Kahuta
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>