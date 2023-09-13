FIA Teams Up With Australian Police Against Transnational Crimes

In a groundbreaking announcement made via Twitter, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) have forged a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This landmark agreement signifies a significant stride towards enhancing international collaboration in the relentless battle against transnational crimes.

A significant step towards international cooperation in fighting transnational crimes! An MoU was inked between FIA 🇵🇰 and AFP 🇦🇺, solidifying commitments to tackle challenges like counter-terrorism, cybercrimes, and child protection.

The MoU formalizes both agencies’ unwavering dedication to addressing a spectrum of global challenges, notably including counter-terrorism, cybercrimes, and child protection.

By sealing this pact, the FIA and AFP have sent a clear message that they are prepared to join forces and transcend borders in their pursuit of justice and security.

The cooperative efforts between these two law enforcement agencies are set to bring about a more secure and interconnected world.

This partnership is poised to facilitate the sharing of vital information, expertise, and resources, thereby strengthening the international community’s capacity to combat crimes that transcend geographical boundaries.