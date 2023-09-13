HEC Clears Islamia University of Bahawalpur From Involvement in Obscene Videos Scandal

The recent controversy surrounding Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been investigated thoroughly, and the facts behind several allegations have been revealed by the inquiry committee.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) formed an inquiry committee on 28 July 2023 to thoroughly investigate allegations of drug use, sexual harassment, and the distribution of inappropriate videos, including the use of “ice,” at the university.

The allegations suggested that these activities were organized and could have a negative impact on the institution and its students.

The committee’s findings, released yesterday, were as follows:

No evidence was found supporting allegations of an organized effort related to indecent videos within the university.

Claims of organized drug and “ice” activities also appeared to be baseless.

Nevertheless, certain discrepancies arose as two to three university officers were found to have engaged in individual illicit activities.

The investigation committee has recommended strict actions against the officers in question.

During the investigation, the committee reviewed the most minute details mentioned in the police report. It also investigated the activities of the university’s former vice-chancellor.

The investigation also revealed administrative and academic irregularities in the university’s operations. Recommendations have been made to address these issues immediately.