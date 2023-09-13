PIA Planes Grounded in Dubai and Dammam Over Unpaid Fuel Bills

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) recently had flight disruptions due to a shortage of aircraft, as planes in operation were stuck in Middle Eastern airports.

PIA’s plane was grounded at Dammam airport, while four others were stopped in Dubai due to unpaid fuel bills. However, the planes were allowed to depart after PIA gave a written assurance to settle the debt.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) stopped its services to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for a short time. However, the issue was resolved after PIA paid a fine of $3.5 million.

In a similar development, several other PIA flights were canceled today due to financial difficulties. ARY News reported that PIA was unable to pay its fuel bills to Pakistan State Oil (PSO), resulting in the cancellation of several domestic flights, both to and from Karachi.

Affected routes included Karachi-Muscat and several domestic routes like Karachi to Faisalabad, Islamabad, Lahore, and more.

Furthermore, there is growing concern that PIA may have to ground even more planes if the financial difficulties continue. Some reports revealed that 15 more aircraft could be grounded within two days if the outstanding amount is not paid. This could result in a total of over 30 planes being grounded.

Meanwhile, the interim government has decided not to release the required funds to PIA, despite the urgent need for money.