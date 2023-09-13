Hot Spell to End Soon As PMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall

By Asma Sajid | Published Sep 13, 2023 | 12:40 pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a press release forecasting rain, wind, and thunderstorms from 15 to 20 September. The Met Office has attributed this weather phenomenon to moderate monsoon currents originating from the Bay of Bengal, which are expected to penetrate the upper regions of the country during this period.

Furthermore, a westerly wave is anticipated to sweep into these areas on 16 September, intensifying the weather conditions. The affected regions encompass a wide geographical area, including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, and numerous other cities and districts.

The Met Office warns of moderate to heavy rainfall, which may lead to increased water flows in local Nullahs and streams. Landslides are also a concern in vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, GB, and several others.

Farmers are advised to adjust their crop activities accordingly, and tourists and travelers are urged to exercise caution during this period. Additionally, the public is advised to stay indoors during windstorms, lightning, and heavy rains, as these weather events could damage structures such as electric poles and solar panels.

All relevant authorities have been put on alert, and citizens are encouraged to stay updated through the official website of the Pakistan Meteorological Department for the latest developments.

